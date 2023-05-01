May is Mental Health Awareness Month. About 1 in 5 Americans suffer from a diagnosable mental illness. There are many options for those suffering from mental illness. You can reach out to a chaplain or the mental health clinic for help.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74080
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109621670.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update- Mental Health Awareness Month, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT