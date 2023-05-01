KMC Update- Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. About 1 in 5 Americans suffer from a diagnosable mental illness. There are many options for those suffering from mental illness. You can reach out to a chaplain or the mental health clinic for help.