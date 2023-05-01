Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update- Mental Health Awareness Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month. About 1 in 5 Americans suffer from a diagnosable mental illness. There are many options for those suffering from mental illness. You can reach out to a chaplain or the mental health clinic for help.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update- Mental Health Awareness Month, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

