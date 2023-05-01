Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update- Army Emergency Relief

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Army Emergency Relief (AER) kicked off their 2023 campaign on March 1st, 2023. AER has provided 2 billion dollars of relief for soldiers facing financial hardships. (KMC update by SSgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 04:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update- Army Emergency Relief, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    AFN Kaiserslautern

