    Disability Awareness

    Disability Awareness

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    An interactive conversation with five employees from Mississippi Valley Division with disabilities, who will share their personal experiences and perspectives.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:54:28
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Disability Awareness

