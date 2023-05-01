Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 7: Leadership Lessons from CSM Scott Beeson

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    CLAMO hosts CSM Scott Beeson, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. CSM Beeson reflects on his career, shares leadership lessons from the Battle of Wanat, and discusses implementing Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F).

    Location: US
    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    military law
    TJAGLCS

