The Quill & Sword - Ep. 7: Leadership Lessons from CSM Scott Beeson

CLAMO hosts CSM Scott Beeson, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. CSM Beeson reflects on his career, shares leadership lessons from the Battle of Wanat, and discusses implementing Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F).
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 08:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74053
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109617552.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
