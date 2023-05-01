Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein AB helps Ukraine

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th AW command chief, joined American Forces Network radio to speak about Ramstein Air Base's involvement in Ukrainian defense efforts as well as improvements to the base's Child Development Center May 5, 2023, on Vogelweh AB in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Ramstein AB helps Ukraine, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Russia
    Ukraine
    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC

