Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th AW command chief, joined American Forces Network radio to speak about Ramstein Air Base's involvement in Ukrainian defense efforts as well as improvements to the base's Child Development Center May 5, 2023, on Vogelweh AB in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|05.05.2023
|05.05.2023 07:55
|Newscasts
|74050
|2305/DOD_109617513.mp3
|00:02:00
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|0
|0
This work, KMC Update - Ramstein AB helps Ukraine, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
