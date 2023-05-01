Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 152 The 22nd Annual Herpetological Survey

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    We speak with Wildlife Biologist Mike Houck about his efforts in the conservation branch to catalogue and protect the biological diversity found on Fort Riley.

