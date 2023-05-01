A radio spot highlighting U.S. Marine Major for Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 14:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74030
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109616157.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
This work, AAPI: Major Kurt Chew-Een Lee, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
