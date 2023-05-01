Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Newscast, NSA Annapolis release installation resiliency plan

    AFN Rota Newscast, NSA Annapolis release installation resiliency plan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    05.04.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    The U.S. naval academy and naval support activity Annapolis, released a jointly developed installation resiliency plan, associated project portfolio, and phased execution plan, April 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74020
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109615216.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast, NSA Annapolis release installation resiliency plan, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Climate Change
    Annapolis
    Climate Action 2030
    Resiliency Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT