The U.S. naval academy and naval support activity Annapolis, released a jointly developed installation resiliency plan, associated project portfolio, and phased execution plan, April 27.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
This work, AFN Rota Newscast, NSA Annapolis release installation resiliency plan, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
