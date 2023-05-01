Lt.j.g Ehrlich returns for another round of updates on life onboard the mighty warship USS Decatur, including routine life onboard during tough or arduous operations.
He is joined by feature guest, Hull Technician 1st Class Brandon Lee, as he discusses the grit of his job, moving to Montana before the Navy, and his dream of becoming a dog trainer.
Bold and Daring!
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 21:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74018
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109614834.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:45
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 8, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT