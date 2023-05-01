The BODAR Blast Episode 8

Lt.j.g Ehrlich returns for another round of updates on life onboard the mighty warship USS Decatur, including routine life onboard during tough or arduous operations.



He is joined by feature guest, Hull Technician 1st Class Brandon Lee, as he discusses the grit of his job, moving to Montana before the Navy, and his dream of becoming a dog trainer.



Bold and Daring!