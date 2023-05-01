Hodja Lakes Golf Course assistant manager, Cem Yuksekbas, discussed upcoming events at the Golf Course with American Forces Network Incirlik on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 2nd, 2023. For more information regarding golf events, check out the 39th FSS website. (Defense Media Activity newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 02:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74000
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109612867.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST - Golf Tournament, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT