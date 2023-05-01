Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander Visit

    TURKEY

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik newscast highlighted Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. Hecker visited leaders and service members assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing and 10th Tanker Base Command at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 25, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio News by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 02:08
    Category: Newscasts
