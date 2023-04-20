Fort Polk Podcast - Earth Day

This week, we’re talking about Earth Day and what it means for us at Fort Polk. We’ll discuss some of the upcoming events, how to get involved in sustainability initiatives, and why working together is essential for preserving our planet.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 12:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73975
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109608682.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:44
|Artist
|Jeff England
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
