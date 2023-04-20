Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - Earth Day

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    This week, we’re talking about Earth Day and what it means for us at Fort Polk. We’ll discuss some of the upcoming events, how to get involved in sustainability initiatives, and why working together is essential for preserving our planet.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73975
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109608682.mp3
    Length: 00:45:44
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Earth Day, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environmental
    Earth Day
    Jeff England

