Fort Polk Podcast - Earth Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73975" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This week, we’re talking about Earth Day and what it means for us at Fort Polk. We’ll discuss some of the upcoming events, how to get involved in sustainability initiatives, and why working together is essential for preserving our planet.