Military OneSource Podcast — Tips and Tools for PCS Success

Our service members and their families are on the move to new duty stations every few years. Military OneSource and installation Relocation Assistance Programs offer a variety of relocation support to help service members and their families master their moves. In addition, families who have been there can shed light on making frequent moves with success, including what worked for them and what they learned each time they moved.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jenny Rea, PhD, independent consultant with OneOp, Assistant Professor in the Department of Human Services, Director of Graduate Certificate in Military Families at the University of Arizona, and military spouse, who shares tips and tools that helped her through many PCS moves with her active-duty spouse and their four young children.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/pcs-and-military-moves/ to learn about relocation resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.