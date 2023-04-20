Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 8

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 8

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Ep. 008 - Technically Speaking it is Ethical Hacking

    Listen as NIWC Atlantic co-hosts Chelsie and Alex dish on the latest government hacking capabilities! Chelsie interviews Todd Schuff, Deputy Director of the NAVWAR Red Team, about the paid ethical hacking his team performs on government systems. Then Alex gives updates on the latest Palmetto Cyber Defense Competition (PCDC) where students were taught advanced hacking skills by NIWC Atlantic engineers and scientists. Next, hear all about the recent success of the command before ending with a “Technical Tid-Bit" concerning recent cyber security measures from across the pond.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/2023/04/niwc-atlantic-hosts-communications-test-event-on-sullivans-island/

    Social Media:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar/

