Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 8

Ep. 008 - Technically Speaking it is Ethical Hacking



Listen as NIWC Atlantic co-hosts Chelsie and Alex dish on the latest government hacking capabilities! Chelsie interviews Todd Schuff, Deputy Director of the NAVWAR Red Team, about the paid ethical hacking his team performs on government systems. Then Alex gives updates on the latest Palmetto Cyber Defense Competition (PCDC) where students were taught advanced hacking skills by NIWC Atlantic engineers and scientists. Next, hear all about the recent success of the command before ending with a “Technical Tid-Bit" concerning recent cyber security measures from across the pond.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger



