2023 Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief for the Michigan Air National Guard.
Hosted by Master Sgt. Lance Hughson, and Master Sgt. Joseph Korotko from the 127th Wing Safety Office, and featuring guests from around the world of motorcycle riding:
- Deputy Jake Thorne from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, USMC Veteran, and member of the Macomb County Sheriff's Motor Unit.
- Tony Blackall from Blackall Racing and a USN Veteran as well as a USA Super-sport class rider.
- Todd McNabney from HEROIC Racing Apparel out of New Hyde Park, New York. Lead Designer of Racing and street protective equipment - Fit, focus, and function oriented.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 23:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73955
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109607824.mp3
|Length:
|01:25:40
|Artist
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief Podcast
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Wing Safety Office: Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief Podcast, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT