    127th Wing Safety Office: Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief Podcast

    127th Wing Safety Office: Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief Podcast

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    2023 Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief for the Michigan Air National Guard.
    Hosted by Master Sgt. Lance Hughson, and Master Sgt. Joseph Korotko from the 127th Wing Safety Office, and featuring guests from around the world of motorcycle riding:
    - Deputy Jake Thorne from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, USMC Veteran, and member of the Macomb County Sheriff's Motor Unit.
    - Tony Blackall from Blackall Racing and a USN Veteran as well as a USA Super-sport class rider.
    - Todd McNabney from HEROIC Racing Apparel out of New Hyde Park, New York. Lead Designer of Racing and street protective equipment - Fit, focus, and function oriented.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 23:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73955
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109607824.mp3
    Length: 01:25:40
    Artist Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Safety Office: Motorcycle Safety Annual Pre Season Brief Podcast, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Motorcycle Safety
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

