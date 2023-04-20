DINFOS Live Episode 24- PA and VI Office Management Techniques

DINFOS Live Episode 24: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking about public affairs and visual information office management techniques with instructors from the Visual Information Management course here at Defense Information School. If you’re curious about what is taught during this course, or how best to take your PA office management to the next level, check out this month’s episode!