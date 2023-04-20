Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 24- PA and VI Office Management Techniques

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity     

    DINFOS Live Episode 24: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking about public affairs and visual information office management techniques with instructors from the Visual Information Management course here at Defense Information School. If you’re curious about what is taught during this course, or how best to take your PA office management to the next level, check out this month’s episode!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 16:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    TAGS

    office
    public affairs
    DINFOS live
    episode 24
    visual information management

