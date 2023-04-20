Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    On this week’s edition of the Marne Report podcas, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs NCOIC, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, disucsses the importance of enhancing the knowledge and skills of the NCO corps with 3rd Division Sustainment Troops Battalion’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts! (Podcast by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:52
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    NCO Corps
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

