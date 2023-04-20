The Marne Report

On this week’s edition of the Marne Report podcas, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs NCOIC, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, disucsses the importance of enhancing the knowledge and skills of the NCO corps with 3rd Division Sustainment Troops Battalion’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts! (Podcast by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)