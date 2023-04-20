Tinker Talks - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

This month we talk to special guest Charlson Gaines, PH.D., and Capt. Gabriel Malasig, the Tinker Air Force Base Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator about sexual assault awareness and prevention as well as empathetic leadership, emotional intelligence, burnout and self-care.



Dr. Gaines spoke to three separate audiences about these topics as part of Tinker's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



Dr. Gaines is a retired Air Force veteran. He has authored a book and speaks to various groups including Air Force units.



The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Gaines are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the United States Air Force. This podcast does not endorse Dr. Gaines or products and services offered.



