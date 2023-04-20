Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This month we talk to special guest Charlson Gaines, PH.D., and Capt. Gabriel Malasig, the Tinker Air Force Base Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator about sexual assault awareness and prevention as well as empathetic leadership, emotional intelligence, burnout and self-care.

    Dr. Gaines spoke to three separate audiences about these topics as part of Tinker's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    Dr. Gaines is a retired Air Force veteran. He has authored a book and speaks to various groups including Air Force units.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Gaines are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the United States Air Force. This podcast does not endorse Dr. Gaines or products and services offered.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73939
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109605782.mp3
    Length: 00:39:57
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    SAPR
    United States Air Force
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AirForceNewswire

