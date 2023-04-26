AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - MyPers Closure

American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the upcoming closure of myPers at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 27, 2023. Effective April 30, 2023, myPers will decommission and will no longer be accessible. The capabilities are transitioning to myVector and myFSS. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 07:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73899
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109601305.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
