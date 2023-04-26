Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - MyPers Closure

    1, TURKEY

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the upcoming closure of myPers at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 27, 2023. Effective April 30, 2023, myPers will decommission and will no longer be accessible. The capabilities are transitioning to myVector and myFSS. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 07:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73899
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109601305.mp3
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - MyPers Closure, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn
    39th abw
    mypers

