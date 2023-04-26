Lima Charlie - Ep. 5 Inter State Transfer & Inter Service Recruits

The fifth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Lorenzo Cruz and Sgt. 1st Class Mary Carter to discuss what opportunities are within the Indiana Army National Guard, how to transfer from active duty, and how transfer from another state national guard to Indiana.
