    Lima Charlie - Ep. 5 Inter State Transfer & Inter Service Recruits

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The fifth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Lorenzo Cruz and Sgt. 1st Class Mary Carter to discuss what opportunities are within the Indiana Army National Guard, how to transfer from active duty, and how transfer from another state national guard to Indiana.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73886
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109599740.mp3
    Length: 00:50:22
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 5 Inter State Transfer & Inter Service Recruits, by 1SG Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Indiana National Guard
    Indiana
    Army
    Inter State Transfer
    Inter Service Recruits

