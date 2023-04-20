Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Diego Garcia Co Show APR 26

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.26.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    In case you missed It, here’s our ‘In the Studio’ radio show from Wednesday Apr. 26, with Capt. Wilson and special guests from Air Ops, Lt. Wilford, Chief Rarajczyk, and ABH1 Cruz! This week’s discussion involved bravo zulus, announcements and all things aviation from DG’s finest!

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 04:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:30
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Co Show APR 26, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Radio show
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AFN Diego Garcia

