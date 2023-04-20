Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News Black Sea Maritime Forum and Middle School Visits JFC Naples

    AFN Naples Radio News Black Sea Maritime Forum and Middle School Visits JFC Naples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting Black Sea Maritime Forum in Sofia, Bulgaria and a local middle school visits Allied Joint Force Command, Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 03:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73870
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109598568.mp3
    Length: 00:02:21
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News Black Sea Maritime Forum and Middle School Visits JFC Naples, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JFC Naples
    Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT