Radio news highlighting Black Sea Maritime Forum in Sofia, Bulgaria and a local middle school visits Allied Joint Force Command, Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 03:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73870
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109598568.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News Black Sea Maritime Forum and Middle School Visits JFC Naples, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT