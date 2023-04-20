AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot #2 - DeCA MGySgt Anthony Polk

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Anthony D. Polk, Defense Commissary Agency senior enlisted advisor for overseas operations, recorded a series of radio spots the during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye on Mar. 9, 2023. Master Gunnery Sgt. Polk is responsible for advising the DeCA Executive Director for Store Operations on enlisted service members’ needs related to the commissary benefit and serving as the agency’s overseas liaison to senior enlisted leaders of the armed services supporting areas within the European and Pacific communities. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)