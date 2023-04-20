Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Earth Day and USAR Birthday

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.25.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz spoke with American Forces Network radio about the U.S. Army's role in Earth Day. The 7th Mission Support Command also celebrated the U.S. Army Reserve's 115th birthday on April 21, 2023.

    AUDIO INFO

