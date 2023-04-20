Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives remarks about the Army Reserve during the Army Reserve Birthday Event on April 21, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included a cake cutting, music, and food as well as words of encouragement about the Army Reserve and what it has accomplished over its many years of existence. The official Army Reserve birthday was observed on April 23. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 16:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73855
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109594983.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Artist
|Col. Stephen Messenger
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2023 Army Reserve birthday celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
