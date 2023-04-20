Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2023 Army Reserve birthday celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73855" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives remarks about the Army Reserve during the Army Reserve Birthday Event on April 21, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included a cake cutting, music, and food as well as words of encouragement about the Army Reserve and what it has accomplished over its many years of existence. The official Army Reserve birthday was observed on April 23. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)