    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2023 Army Reserve birthday celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives remarks about the Army Reserve during the Army Reserve Birthday Event on April 21, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included a cake cutting, music, and food as well as words of encouragement about the Army Reserve and what it has accomplished over its many years of existence. The official Army Reserve birthday was observed on April 23. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73855
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109594983.mp3
    Length: 00:02:45
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2023 Army Reserve birthday celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve Birthday
    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander

