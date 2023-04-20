Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 47 - Creativity The Backbone of Initiative

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    Dr. Richard McConnell and special guest Jacob Mong from CGSC take a deep dive into Creativity: The "Backbone" of Initiative with NCO Journal staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

