In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, 8th Field Investigations Region Commander, Col. Seth Miller, chats about the region's role through the years.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 08:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:17:58
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
This work, OSI Today 31, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
