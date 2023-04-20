Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 56: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Every April the Department of Defense pays additional attention to events that can ruin lives and impact readiness, sexual assault. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month focuses on creating a culture where DoD personnel make a commitment to eliminate it from our organizations.
In this episode we speak with 19th ESC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Mrs. Bethany Cortes the Area IV SHARP Program Manger/Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and Sgt. 1st Class Korina Marquez the Area IV SHARP Program NCOIC/Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.
This year’s theme is “Intervene. We Are A Team: There is US in TrUSt.
