Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 56: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 56: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Every April the Department of Defense pays additional attention to events that can ruin lives and impact readiness, sexual assault. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month focuses on creating a culture where DoD personnel make a commitment to eliminate it from our organizations.

    In this episode we speak with 19th ESC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Mrs. Bethany Cortes the Area IV SHARP Program Manger/Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and Sgt. 1st Class Korina Marquez the Area IV SHARP Program NCOIC/Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

    This year’s theme is “Intervene. We Are A Team: There is US in TrUSt.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73845
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109593217.mp3
    Length: 00:36:17
    Artist Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    Composer Hosted and Produced by Kevin P. Bell
    Album Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Year Apri
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 56: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    Bethany Cortes
    SAAPM 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT