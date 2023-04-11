TFNewscast 21APR2023

230421-N-HI741-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 21.2023)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about The Navy clearing it's backlog of paperwork that was stopping Sailors from moving on with their lives.



"21 APR



THIS IS YOUR EAGLE RADIO NEWS, I'M PETTY OFFICER RILEY MCDOWELL



The Navy has finally cleared its backlog of discharge paperwork, according to the service’s personnel chief, an issue that has plagued the service for the last year and stopped departing sailors from moving on with their lives.



Vice Admiral Rick Cheeseman said, “The DD-214 backlog is gone, folks in Norfolk are working on July retirement DD-214s right now – in the middle of April!"



The Navy’s struggle to get sailors their retirement and separation paperwork on time goes back to at least last summer. Sailors leaving the service said that the holdup in getting their DD-214 was costing them money, jobs and and adding stress during a period of major upheaval in their lives.



The issue stemmed, in large part, from a push to consolidate the old personnel support detachments (PSDs) into a single command -- MyNavy Career Center, or MNCC.



The argument from the service was that the old, small personnel offices that many sailors were familiar with were inconsistent and that the processes needed to be standardized to be more efficient.



THIS HAS BEEN YOUR EAGLE RADIO NEWS.



FROM ALL OF US HERE AT AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK SASEBO, THANKS FOR LISTENING."