Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNewscast 21APR2023

    TFNewscast 21APR2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    230421-N-HI741-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 21.2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about The Navy clearing it's backlog of paperwork that was stopping Sailors from moving on with their lives.

    "21 APR

    THIS IS YOUR EAGLE RADIO NEWS, I'M PETTY OFFICER RILEY MCDOWELL

    The Navy has finally cleared its backlog of discharge paperwork, according to the service’s personnel chief, an issue that has plagued the service for the last year and stopped departing sailors from moving on with their lives.

    Vice Admiral Rick Cheeseman said, “The DD-214 backlog is gone, folks in Norfolk are working on July retirement DD-214s right now – in the middle of April!"

    The Navy’s struggle to get sailors their retirement and separation paperwork on time goes back to at least last summer. Sailors leaving the service said that the holdup in getting their DD-214 was costing them money, jobs and and adding stress during a period of major upheaval in their lives.

    The issue stemmed, in large part, from a push to consolidate the old personnel support detachments (PSDs) into a single command -- MyNavy Career Center, or MNCC.

    The argument from the service was that the old, small personnel offices that many sailors were familiar with were inconsistent and that the processes needed to be standardized to be more efficient.

    THIS HAS BEEN YOUR EAGLE RADIO NEWS.

    FROM ALL OF US HERE AT AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK SASEBO, THANKS FOR LISTENING."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 23:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73829
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109592151.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNewscast 21APR2023, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    newscast
    tfn
    tfnewscast1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT