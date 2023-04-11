Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elder Appreciation Spot

    JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    230118-N-XX887-0001 SASEBO, Japan (January. 18.2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of the Elder Appreciation spot for the local CFAS MWR library.

    Spot by MC2 Anngie Ramos.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73824
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109591717.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elder Appreciation Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sasebo
    cfas
    library
    mwr

