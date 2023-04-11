Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OHA Survey Spot

    OHA Survey Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    2301118-N-XX887-0001 SASEBO, Japan (January. 18.2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of CFAS's OHA Survey. Do the OHA survey if you like keeping a decent portion of your paycheck.

    Spot by MC2 Anngie Ramos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73823
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109591687.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHA Survey Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    survey
    now
    oha
    doit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT