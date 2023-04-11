2301118-N-XX887-0001 SASEBO, Japan (January. 18.2023)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of CFAS's OHA Survey. Do the OHA survey if you like keeping a decent portion of your paycheck.
Spot by MC2 Anngie Ramos.
|01.18.2023
|04.22.2023 19:32
|Newscasts
|73823
|2304/DOD_109591687.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|Blues
|JP
|0
|0
|0
This work, OHA Survey Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
