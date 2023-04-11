Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Group Exercise Classes Spot

    Group Exercise Classes Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230104-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (January. 4.2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of the USO. The USO Paint Night is a monthly event held by USO Sasebo at Nimitz Park.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73822
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109591684.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group Exercise Classes Spot, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    sasebo
    mwr
    tfn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT