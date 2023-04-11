Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1990's Edition - European Broadcasting Squadron Feature Article - 1991

    AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1990's Edition - European Broadcasting Squadron Feature Article - 1991

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. This newscast is a reading of the base newspaper feature by Airman 1st Class Stanton Peay from 1991 about Detachment 5, Air Force European Broadcasting Squadron. Special thanks to Dr. John Provan for his archiving of the Armed Forces Network recordings for the intro and outro jingles. Reading by Senior Airman Andrew I. Garavito. (U.S. Air Force newscast by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73802
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109589304.mp3
    Length: 00:03:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1990's Edition - European Broadcasting Squadron Feature Article - 1991, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik
    AFEBS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT