AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1990's Edition - European Broadcasting Squadron Feature Article - 1991

American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. This newscast is a reading of the base newspaper feature by Airman 1st Class Stanton Peay from 1991 about Detachment 5, Air Force European Broadcasting Squadron. Special thanks to Dr. John Provan for his archiving of the Armed Forces Network recordings for the intro and outro jingles. Reading by Senior Airman Andrew I. Garavito. (U.S. Air Force newscast by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)