Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 67: Wireless Power Beaming

    Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 67: Wireless Power Beaming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    This episode of the Voices from DARPA podcast series explores the possibility of an “energy web” that, much like the World Wide Web easily and quickly spreads information, could instantly distribute energy from remote, currently untapped sources. DARPA Program Manager Col Paul Calhoun describes his bold POWER program, aimed at leveraging power beaming for near-instantaneous energy transport through a multi-path network.

    The project team plans to demonstrate long-distance wireless power transmission that can power an aircraft. Such a system might also one day readily distribute abundant, far-flung wave or solar generated power to places in need. “If we can get to a world where we are no longer tying energy production to carbon…it allows us to unlock production without some of the negative impacts,” says Calhoun.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73801
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109589270.mp3
    Length: 00:12:48
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 67: Wireless Power Beaming, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

    TAGS

    energy
    podcast
    POWER
    wireless
    power beaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT