In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, 5th Field Investigations Region Commander, Col. Laura DeJong, talks about the region's role through the years.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73797
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109589102.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:55
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Today 30, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT