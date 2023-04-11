Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: F-16 Emergency Safety

    AFN Aviano Radio News: F-16 Emergency Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news reports on the an emergency response training hosted by the 31st Maintenance Group with the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire department.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 08:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73791
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109588871.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: F-16 Emergency Safety, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    31st Civil Engineer Squadron

    Emergency Response Training

    31 FW

    AFN Aviano

    31st Maintenance Group

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Emergency Response Training
    31 FW
    AFN Aviano
    31st Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT