    Sigonella Veterinary Treatment Facility Services Spot

    SIGONELLA , ITALY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    230421-N-BY095-0001 The Sigonella Veterinary Treatment Facility on NAS Sigonella offers a variety of services including base registration for pets, wellness visits, sick appointments, vaccinations, surgeries, lab testing, micro chipping, and providing health certificates for the rotator. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 06:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SIGONELLA , IT 
