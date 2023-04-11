230420-N-BY095-0001 Personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella must register their pets with the Sigonella Veterinary Treatment Facility and the Italian Veterinary database. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 06:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73789
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109588869.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SIGONELLA , IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dual Pet Registration Spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
dual registration
LEAVE A COMMENT