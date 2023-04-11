EFMP 101 Orientation

15 second radio spot on Spangdahlem's Military Family Readiness Center's EFMP Orientation.



Script: If you’re curious about the Exceptional Family Member Program or EFMP for short, the MFRC is hosting a 101 class to answer all your questions! If you can’t make it in person, you can join online VIA ZOOM! It’s on May 2nd @10am to register, find the flyer on their facebook page, 52d MFRC