    EFMP 101 Orientation

    GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    15 second radio spot on Spangdahlem's Military Family Readiness Center's EFMP Orientation.

    Script: If you’re curious about the Exceptional Family Member Program or EFMP for short, the MFRC is hosting a 101 class to answer all your questions! If you can’t make it in person, you can join online VIA ZOOM! It’s on May 2nd @10am to register, find the flyer on their facebook page, 52d MFRC

    This work, EFMP 101 Orientation, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

