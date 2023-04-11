230315-N-PQ548-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April. 6.2023)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of the re-accruing Paintball event hosted by the OAC
Spot by MC2 Ramos
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73774
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109588514.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paintball, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
