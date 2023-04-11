AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - Sugar Festival

AFN Incirlik hosted Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 19, 2023. The Sugar Festival is celebrated by Moslems at the end of Ramazan, the fasting month for Moslems. The festival lasts three and a half days. Thursday, April 20, is the last day of Ramazan and the Sugar Festival starts on that day at noon. Observations of the festival continue through Sunday, April 23. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)