    AFN Naples Radio News Secretary of Defense Visits in Europe & Iron Lion

    AFN Naples Radio News Secretary of Defense Visits in Europe & Iron Lion

    ITALY

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary Austin is visiting around Europe to discuss key issues with top leaders, here is pentagon press secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder on those visits.
    &
    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct CH-47 airborne operations and a blank live fire exercise alongside Belgian paratroopers with the Belgian 3rd Paratroopers Battalion.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 09:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News Secretary of Defense Visits in Europe & Iron Lion, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

