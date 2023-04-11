American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed SSgt Jennifer Ramirez, 39th Force Support Squadron, community services NCOIC at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 20, 2023. Ramirez highlighted the upcoming events and volunteer opportunities available for Airmen assigned to Incirlik Air Base. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 04:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73734
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109585845.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST - SSgt Ramirez FSS Events, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT