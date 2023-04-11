Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mystery Crafting

    Mystery Crafting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.09.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Taiyo Community Center hosted a mystery craft event on January 28, 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event began at 12 p.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 19:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73731
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109585201.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mystery Crafting, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT