The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast – Episode 2: Deliver

Ian Saunders is the U.S. candidate for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization. In this second edition podcast, he discusses one of his four campaign pillars, deliver. Join Mr. Saunders and host, David Quiñones, on a deep dive into Mr. Saunders’ campaign!