Thinking Inside the Box - EP01: NTC Trends with the COG.mp3

“Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



Episode 01: NTC Trends with the Commander of Operations Group sets the stage for our series. We interview Col. Terry Tillis, the Commander of Operations Group. Col. Tillis describes the trends observed over several rotations, how units can prepare to succeed at NTC, and how NTC is changing to meet the challenges of the multi-domain battlefield.



We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc and access techniques and fighting products on the NTC Operations Group MilSuite at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (Common Access Card required).



Episode hosted by Maj. Robert Rose and edited by Annette Pritt.