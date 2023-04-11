Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside the Box - EP01: NTC Trends with the COG.mp3

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    Episode 01: NTC Trends with the Commander of Operations Group sets the stage for our series. We interview Col. Terry Tillis, the Commander of Operations Group. Col. Tillis describes the trends observed over several rotations, how units can prepare to succeed at NTC, and how NTC is changing to meet the challenges of the multi-domain battlefield.

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc and access techniques and fighting products on the NTC Operations Group MilSuite at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (Common Access Card required).

    Episode hosted by Maj. Robert Rose and edited by Annette Pritt.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 13:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Album Thinking Inside the Box
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win

