CUBIST S6E7: Mild TBI vs. Concussion: Understanding Patient Perception

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Comparison of self-reported lifetime concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries among adults,” by Jill Doherty and colleagues and published in the Journal of Brain Injury in February of 2023.
Article Citation: Daugherty, J., Sarmiento, K., & Breiding, M. (2023). Comparison of self-reported lifetime concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries among adults. Brain injury, 1–8. Advanced online publication. doi.org/10.1080/02699052.2023.2175909
Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36760062/
CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
