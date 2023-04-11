Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Jean Fisak MHS Genesis Interview

    ITALY

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    230419-N-FP334-0001
    Captain Jean Fisak, Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, discusses the upcoming switch to the MHS Genesis system during a live on-air interview with Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Location: IT
    US Naval Hospital Sigonella
    MHS Genesis

