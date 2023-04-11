Lyster Health Talks Podcast
Episode 1 - Hey, weren’t you born here? celebrates Month of the Military Child with special guests Mr. Doug Pawlik, Ms. Joni Martin, Ms. Teresa Waterworth, and Ms. Cynthia Howell from Lyster Army Health Clinic.
Lyster Health Talks, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, is a monthly podcast produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office.
Lyster Health Talks podcast is for informational purposes only and not intended to replace a medical provider’s medical assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|04.18.2023
|04.18.2023 16:15
|Newscasts
|00:22:03
|Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 1
|Podcast
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
