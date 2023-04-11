Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast: Episode 1 - Hey, weren't you born here?

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast

    Episode 1 - Hey, weren’t you born here? celebrates Month of the Military Child with special guests Mr. Doug Pawlik, Ms. Joni Martin, Ms. Teresa Waterworth, and Ms. Cynthia Howell from Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    Lyster Health Talks, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, is a monthly podcast produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office.

    Lyster Health Talks podcast is for informational purposes only and not intended to replace a medical provider’s medical assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73689
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109582334.mp3
    Length: 00:22:03
    Album Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 1
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast: Episode 1 - Hey, weren't you born here?, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast Lyster Army Health Clinic

