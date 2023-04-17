The Quill & Sword | Fred Talks Ep. 14: Judge Advocate in the AEF North Rus-sia and Siberia

Over there! That’s right, Judge Advocates went “over there” not just to France, but also to Russia. On this episode Mr. Borch reveals what the Ameri-can Expeditionary Force’s judge advocates were doing in Vladivostok and Archangel.